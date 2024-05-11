EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP’s rebound from 0.8529 continued last week but lost momentum after hitting 0.8619. Initial bias is turned neutral this week first. On the downside, below 0.8585 minor support will argue that rebound from 0.8529 has completed, and larger fall might be ready to resume. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for 0.8529 support first.

In the bigger picture, outlook remains bearish as EUR/GBP is capped below medium term falling trendline. That is, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is still in progress. Firm break of 0.8491/7 will target 100% projection of 0.8764 to 0.8497 from 0.8643 at 0.8376.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.9499 (2020 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Range trading should continue between 0.8201 and 0.9499, until there is clear signal of imminent breakout.