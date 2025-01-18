EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP’s rally from 0.8221 continued last week but failed to sustain above 0.8446 resistance and turned sideway. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the upside, decisive break of 0.8446 will target 0.8624 key cluster resistance zone. However, break of 0.8403 support will indicate short term topping after rejection by 0.8446. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 0.8335).

In the bigger picture, considering bullish convergence condition in D MACD, decisive break of 0.8446 resistance and 55 W EMA (now at 0.8446) should confirm medium term bottoming at 0.8221, just ahead of 0.8201 key support (2022 low). Further rally should be seen towards 0.8624 key resistance, even as a correction to the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). Overall, however, medium term outlook will be neutral at best until decisive break of 0.8624 cluster zone (38.2% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8621). Risk will stay on the downside even in case of strong rebound.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.9499 (2020 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Range trading should continue between 0.8201 and 0.9499, until there is clear signal of imminent breakout.