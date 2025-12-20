EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP’s recovery was limited below 0.8800 resistance last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias remains neutral this week and fall form 0.8863 short term top is in favor to continue. Break of 0.8720 will bring deeper fall to 0.8631 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 0.8221 to 0.8663 at 0.8618). However, on the upside, break of 0.8800 will argue that the fall has completed as a correction, and turn bias back to the upside for retesting 0.8863.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.8221 medium term bottom is still seen as a corrective move. Upside should be limited by 61.8% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8867. Sustained trading below 55 W EMA (now at 0.8610) should confirm that this corrective bounce has completed. However, decisive break of 0.8867 will suggest that EUR/GBP is already reversing whole decline from 0.9267 (2022 high). That should pave the way back to 0.9267.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.9499 (2020 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Range trading should continue between 0.8201 and 0.9499, until there is clear signal of imminent breakout.