EUR/GBP’s downside acceleration and strong break of 38.2% retracement of 0.8221 to 0.8863 at 0.8618 should confirm that rise form 0.8221 has completed at 0.8863. Intraday bias stays on the downside for 61.8% retracement at 0.8466 at next. On the upside, above 0.8601 minor resistance will turn bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.8686 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that rise from 0.8221 (2024 low) has completed at 0.8863, just ahead of 38.2% retracement of 0.8221 (2024 low) to 0.8863 (2025 high) at 0.8618. Deeper fall would be seen back to 0.8201 (2022 low). For now, outlook will be neutral at beast as long as 0.8863 hold.