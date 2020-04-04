EUR/JPY’s decline last week suggests rejection by 121.39 resistance. Initial focus is now on 115.86/116.12 support zone this week. Decisive break there will resume larger down trend. Next near term target will be 100% projection of 122.78 to 116.12 from 121.14 at 114.39. On the upside, though, break of 118.87 minor resistance will argue that consolidation from 115.86 is extending with another rising leg. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 121.14 resistance.

In the bigger picture, outlook remains bearish as the cross is staying well inside falling channel established since 137.49 (2018 high), as well as falling 55 week EMA. As long as 122.87 resistance holds, the down trend form 137.49 should extend to 109.48 (2016 low). However, sustained break of 122.87 will indicate medium term bullish reversal.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the long term picture, EUR/JPY is staying in long term sideway pattern, established since 2000. Fall from 137.49 is seen as a falling leg inside the pattern. This falling leg would target 109.48 (2016 low). With EUR/JPY staying below 55 month EMA (now at 124.84), this is the preferred case.