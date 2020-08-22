EUR/JPY’s decline from 126.75 accelerated lower last week but stays above 124.31 support so far. Initial bias remains neutral this week first and further rise could be seen. Break of 126.75 will resume the rally from 114.42. However, considering bearish divergence condition in daily MACD, firm break of 124.31 should confirm short term topping. Intraday bias will be turned to the downside for 55 day EMA (now at 123.03), to correct the rally from 114.42.

In the bigger picture, whole down trend from 137.49 (2018 high) could have completed at 114.42 already. Rise from 114.42 would target 61.8% retracement of 137.49 to 114.42 at 128.67 next. Sustained break there will pave the way to 137.49 (2018 high). This will remain the preferred case for now, as long as 55 day EMA (now at 123.03) holds. However, sustained break of 55 day EMA will revive medium term bearishness for another low below 114.42 at a later stage.

In the long term picture, EUR/JPY is staying in long term sideway pattern, established since 2000. Sustained break of 55 month EMA (now at 124.54) should confirm the start of another medium term rising leg.