EUR/JPY stayed in consolidation pattern between 124.44/127.07 last week. Initial bias stays neutral first and another rise remains in favor as long as 124.44 support holds. Firm break of 127.07 will resume larger rise from 114.42, to 128.67 fibonacci level. However, firm break of 124.44 should, at least, start the correction to such rise from 114.42, and turn bias to the downside for 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 127.07 at 122.23.

In the bigger picture, whole down trend from 137.49 (2018 high) could have completed at 114.42 already. Rise from 114.42 would target 61.8% retracement of 137.49 to 114.42 at 128.67 next. Sustained break there will pave the way to 137.49 (2018 high). This will remain the preferred case for now, as long as 119.31 support holds.

In the long term picture, EUR/JPY is staying in long term sideway pattern, established since 2000. Another rising leg could have started for 137.49 resistance.