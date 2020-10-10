EUR/JPY gyrated higher last week even though upside momentum as seen in 4 hour MACD was not too convincing. Further rise is expected this week as long as 123.84 support holds. Rebound form 122.37 would target a test on 127.07 high. Decisive break there will resume larger rally from 114.42. On the downside, however, break of 123.84 will turn bias back to the downside for 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 127.07 at 122.23.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 is seen as a medium term rising leg inside a long term sideway pattern. Further rise is expected as long as 119.31 support holds. Break of 127.07 will target 61.8% retracement of 137.49 (2018 high) to 114.42 at 128.67 next. However, firm break of 119.31 will argue that the rise from 114.42 has completed and turn focus back to this low.

In the long term picture, EUR/JPY is staying in long term sideway pattern, established since 2000. Another rising leg could have started for 137.49 resistance and above.