EUR/JPY rebounded strongly last week but upside was held firmly below 125.08 resistance. Initial bias is neutral first. On the upside, break of 125.08 will resume the rebound form 122.37 to retest 127.07. Nevertheless, break of 123.01 will argue that correction from 127.07 is possibly extending with another falling leg. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 127.07 at 122.23.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 is seen as a medium term rising leg inside a long term sideway pattern. Further rise is expected as long as 119.31 support holds. Break of 127.07 will target 61.8% retracement of 137.49 (2018 high) to 114.42 at 128.67 next. However, firm break of 119.31 will argue that the rise from 114.42 has completed and turn focus back to this low.

In the long term picture, EUR/JPY is staying in long term sideway pattern, established since 2000. Another rising leg could have started for 137.49 resistance and above.