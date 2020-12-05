EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/JPY rose further to as high as 126.68 last week, but lost momentum ahead of 127.07 key resistance. Initial bias is neutral this week first. But further rally is expected as long as 125.13 resistance turned support holds. On the upside, decisive break of 127.07 will resume whole rise from 114.42. Next target will be 128.67 medium term fibonacci level. On the downside, however, break of 125.13 resistance turned support will turn bias to the downside, to extend the consolidation from 127.07 with another falling leg.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 is seen as a medium term rising leg inside a long term sideway pattern. Further rise is expected as long as 119.31 support holds. Break of 127.07 will target 61.8% retracement of 137.49 (2018 high) to 114.42 at 128.67 next. Sustained trading above there will target 137.49 next. However, firm break of 119.31 will argue that the rise from 114.42 has completed and turn focus back to this low.

In the long term picture, EUR/JPY is staying in long term sideway pattern, established since 2000. Another rising leg could have started for 137.49 resistance and above.