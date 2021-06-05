EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/JPY edged higher to 134.11 last week but retreated since then. Initial bias remains neutral this week for some consolidation first. Further rally is expected as long as 132.51 support holds. On the upside, sustained break of 100% projection of 114.42 to 127.07 from 121.63 at 134.28, will extend the up trend from 114.42 to 137.49 long term resistance next. On the downside, however, firm break of 132.51 will indicate short term topping and bring deeper pull back.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 is seen as a medium term rising leg inside a long term sideway pattern. Further rise is expected as long as 130.65 resistance turned support holds. Next target is 137.49 (2018 high). Decisive break there will open up the possibility that it’s indeed resuming the up trend from 94.11 (2012 low). For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 127.07 resistance turned support holds, in case of pull back.

In the long term picture, EUR/JPY is staying in long term sideway pattern, established since 2000. Another rising leg in progress for 137.49 resistance and above.