EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

EUR/JPY stayed in the consolidation pattern from 128.58 last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias remains neutral this week for some more sideway trading. Downside breakout is expected as long as 131.07 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 128.85 support will resume the fall from 134.11 to 127.07 resistance turned support next. On the upside, break of 131.07 resistance will argue that choppy fall from 134.11 has completed. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 132.68 resistance first.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 is seen as a medium term rising leg inside a long term sideway pattern. As long as 127.07 resistance turned support holds, further rise is still expected to retest 137.49 (2018 high). However, firm break of 127.07 will argue that the medium term trend has reversed, and open up the case for retesting 114.42.

In the long term picture, EUR/JPY is staying in long term sideway pattern, established since 2000. Another rising leg in progress for 137.49 resistance and above.