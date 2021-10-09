EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/JPY stayed in range of 127.91/130.45 last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the upside, decisive break of 130.45 resistance should indicate that the fall from 134.11 has completed. Further rise should be seen to 130.73 resistance first. Sustained break there will pave the way for retesting 134.11 high. On the downside, however, break of 127.91 should resume the fall from 134.11, through 127.91 support, to 137.07 resistance turned support next.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 is seen as a medium term rising leg inside a long term sideway pattern. As long as 127.07 resistance turned support holds, further rise is still expected to retest 137.49 (2018 high). However, firm break of 127.07 will argue that the medium term trend has reversed, deeper fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 114.42 to 134.11 at 121.94.

In the long term picture, EUR/JPY is staying in long term sideway pattern, established since 2000. Another rising leg in progress for 137.49 resistance and above.