EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

EUR/JPY’s fall from 133.44 extended lower to 130.22 last week. The break of 130.45 resistance turned support dampened our original bullish view, and suggest that rise from 127.91 has completed. Initial bias is back on the downside this week for 127.91 key support. On the upside, however, break of 131.40 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is still in progress and the strong support support from 55 week EMA affirms medium term bullishness. Further rise would be seen to retest 137.49 (2018 high). Decisive break there will resume the whole long term rise from 109.03 (2016 low). Next target will be 100% projection of 109.03 to 137.49 from 114.42 at 142.88. This will now remain the favored case as long as 127.91 support holds.

In the long term picture, EUR/JPY is staying in long term sideway pattern, established since 2000. Another rising leg in progress for 137.49 resistance and above.