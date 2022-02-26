EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/JPY dropped sharply to 127.90 last week but rebounded strongly to close at 130.20. The break of 130.03 support turned resistance argue that the fall from 133.13 might be completed with three waves down to 127.90 Initial bias is mildly on the upside this week first 131.89 resistance first. Break there will target 133.13. On the downside, though, break of 128.70 minor support will turn bias back to the downside, to resume the fall from 133.13 through 127.90.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 134.11 are currently seen as a consolidation pattern only. As long as 38.2% retracement of 114.42 (2020 low) to 134.11 at 126.58 holds, up trend from 114.42 is still in favor to continue. Break of 134.11 will target long term resistance at 137.49 (2018 high). However, sustained break of 126.58 will raise the chance of bearish reversal. In this case, deeper decline would be seen to 61.8% retracement at 121.94, and possibly below.

In the long term picture, EUR/JPY is staying in long term sideway pattern, established since 2000. Long term outlook will remain neutral until breakout from the range of 109.03/137.49.