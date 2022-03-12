EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/JPY rebounded strongly after edging lower to 124.37. But as a temporary top was formed at 129.01, initial bias is neutral this week first. On the upside, sustained trading above 55 day EMA (now at 129.30) will argue that correction from 134.11 has completed, and bring stronger rally to retest this high. On the downside, though, below 126.28 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 124.37 support.

In the bigger picture, outlook is neutral at best for now until there is clear sign of up trend resumption. Corrective pattern from 134.11 could still extend further, sideway or downward. Break of 124.37 will target 61.8% retracement of 114.42 to 134.11 at 121.94.

In the long term picture, EUR/JPY is staying in long term sideway pattern, established since 2000. Long term outlook will remain neutral until breakout from the range of 109.03/137.49.