EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

EUR/JPY’s correction from 144.23 extended to 137.83 last week but rebounded from there. Initial bias stays mildly on the upside this week for retesting 144.23. Firm break there will resume larger up trend. On the downside, below 137.83 will turn bias back to the downside to extend the correction from 144.23.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. Such rise is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 109.30 (2016 low). Sustained trading above 100% projection of 114.42 to 134.11 from 124.37 at 144.06 will indicate upside acceleration and target 149.76 long term resistance (2014 high). In any case, outlook will now remain bullish as long as 132.63 support holds, in case of deep pull back.

In the long term picture, current rally could be resuming whole rise from 94.11 (2012 low). Further rally would be seen to 149.76 resistance (2014 high) and above. This will remain the favored case as long as 132.63 support holds.