EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

EUR/JPY rebounded strongly after dipping to 137.32 last week, but stays below 142.28 resistance. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the upside, break of 142.28 will indicate that the pull back from 145.62 has completed, and bring stronger rally to retest this high. On the downside, though, break of 139.40 minor support will turn bias back to the downside, to resume the fall from 145.62 through 137.32 support.

In the bigger picture, as long as 133.38 support holds, the up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) could still extend through 145.62 high. In that case, next target is 149.76 (2015 high). However, sustained break of 133.38 will be a sign of medium term bearish reversal and bring deeper fall to 124.37 support first.

In the long term picture, as long as 55 month EMA (now at 129.41) holds, up trend 109.03 should still extend higher to 149.76 resistance (2014 high). However, sustained break of 55 month EMA will argue that the three wave pattern has completed, and bring deeper fall back to 109.03/114.42 support zone.