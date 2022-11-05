EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/JPY extended the consolidation from 148.38 last week and outlook remains neutral. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. In case of deeper fall, downside should be contained by 55 day EMA (now at 143.15) to bring rise resumption. On the upside, break of 148.38 will resume larger up trend to 149.76 long term resistance next.

In the bigger picture, the up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is still in progress for 149.76 (2014 high). Decisive break there will pave the way to 161.8% projection of 114.42 to 134.11 from 124.37 at 156.22. This will now remain the favored case as long as 137.32 support holds.

In the long term picture, there is sign of upside acceleration with strong break of long term channel resistance. Outlook will stay bullish as long as 134.11 resistance turned support holds. Sustained break of 149.76 (2014 high) will open up further rally, as resumption of the rise from 94.11 (2012 low), towards 169.96 (2008 high).