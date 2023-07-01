EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/JPY’s up trend continued last week but turned sideway after hitting 157.99. Initial bias is neutral this week for consolidations. But further rally is expected as long as 154.03 support holds. On the upside, break of 157.99 will resume larger up trend to 162.82 projection level. However, break of 154.03 will argue that larger correction is under way back to 151.60 resistance turned support.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 124.37 to 148.38 from 138.81 at 162.82. For now, medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 151.60 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pull back.

In the long term picture, rise from 109.03 (2016 low) is seen as the third leg of the whole up trend from 94.11 (2012 low). Next target is 100% projection of 94.11 to 149.76 from 109.03 at 164.68, and possibly further to 169.96 (2008 high).