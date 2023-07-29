EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/JPY dropped sharply to as low as 151.39 last week, but recovered strongly ahead of 38.2% retracement of 139.05 to 157.99 at 150.77. The development argues that price actions from 157.99 are merely a correction to the rise from 139.05 only. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. Break of 157.99 will resume larger up trend to 162.82 projection level next. For now, outlook will remain bullish as long as 150.77 holds, in case of another dip.

In the bigger picture, as long as 151.60 resistance turned support holds, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. On resumption, next target is 100% projection of 124.37 to 148.38 from 138.81 at 162.82. Nevertheless, sustained break of 151.60 will argue that larger correction is already underway. Deeper decline would be seen to 55 W EMA (now at 145.56).

In the long term picture, rise from 109.03 (2016 low) is seen as the third leg of the whole up trend from 94.11 (2012 low). Next target is 100% projection of 94.11 to 149.76 from 109.03 at 164.68, and possibly further to 169.96 (2008 high).