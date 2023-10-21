EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/JPY spiraled higher last week as rebound from 154.32 extends. Initial bias stays on the upside this week for retesting 159.75 resistance. Decisive break there will resume larger up trend. On the downside, break of 157.03 support is needed to signal completion of the rebound. Otherwise, further rally will remain in favor in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 159.75 are views as a corrective pattern. As long as 151.39 support holds, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is expected to continue through 159.75. Next target will be 100% projection of 124.37 to 148.38 from 139.05 at 163.06.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the long term picture, rise from 109.03 (2016 low) is seen as the third leg of the whole up trend from 94.11 (2012 low). Next target is 100% projection of 94.11 to 149.76 from 114.42 at 170.07 which is close to 169.96 (2008 high).