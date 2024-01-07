EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

EUR/JPY’s rebound from 153.15 resumed by breaking through 158.55 last week. Initial bias stays on the upside this week for further rally to 100% projection of 153.15 to 158.55 from 155.06 at 160.46. For now, risk will stay mildly on the upside as long as 155.06 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 164.29 medium term top are seen as a correction to rise from 139.05 for now. As long as 148.48 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) could still resume through 164.29 at a later stage.

In the long term picture, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is seen as the third leg of the whole up trend from 94.11 (2012 low). Next target is 100% projection of 94.11 to 149.76 from 114.42 at 170.07 which is close to 169.96 (2008 high). This will remain the favored case as long as 148.48 resistance turned support holds.