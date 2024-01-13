EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

EUR/JPY roses further to 160.17 last week but retreated ahead of 100% projection of 153.15 to 158.55 from 155.06 at 160.46. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. Further rise is mildly in favor as long as 157.19 minor support holds. Firm break of 160.46 will pave the way to 161.8% projection at 163.79. However, break of 157.19 support will argue that the rebound has completed, and turn bias back to the downside.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 164.29 medium term top are tentatively seen as a correction to rise from 139.05 for now. As long as 148.48 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) could still resume through 164.29 at a later stage.

In the long term picture, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is seen as the third leg of the whole up trend from 94.11 (2012 low). Next target is 100% projection of 94.11 to 149.76 from 114.42 at 170.07 which is close to 169.96 (2008 high). This will remain the favored case as long as 148.48 resistance turned support holds.