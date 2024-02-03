EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

While EUR/JPY’s correction from 161.84 extended to 158.06, it drew some support from 158.55 and near term rising channel and rebounded. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the upside, firm break of 160.25 will indicate that rise from 153.15 is ready to resume, and turn bias back to the upside for 161.84 first. Nevertheless, break of 158.06 will now suggest that the rise from 153.15 has completed and turn bias back to the downside.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 164.29 medium term top are seen as a correction to rise from 139.05 only. As long as 148.38 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is expected to resume through 164.29 at a later stage.

In the long term picture, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is seen as the third leg of the whole up trend from 94.11 (2012 low). Next target is 100% projection of 94.11 to 149.76 from 114.42 at 170.07 which is close to 169.96 (2008 high). This will remain the favored case as long as 148.38 resistance turned support holds.