EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

EUR/JPY’s break of 171.58 resistance last week confirmed up trend resumption. Initial bias stays on the upside this week. Next target is 100% projection of 164.01 to 170.87 from 167.52 at 174.38. On the downside, below 171.37 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, long term up trend is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 139.05 to 164.29 from 153.15 at 178.38. For now outlook will stay bullish as long as 167.52 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.

In the long term picture, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is seen as the third leg of the whole up trend from 94.11 (2012 low). Next target is 138.2% projection of 94.11 to 149.76 from 114.42 at 191.32. This will remain the favored case as long as 153.15 support holds.