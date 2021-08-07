Sat, Aug 07, 2021 @ 13:44 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookEURUSD OutlookEUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

By ActionForex.com

EUR/USD dropped sharply last week and the development suggest rejection by 55 day EMA. Immediate focus is now on 1.1751 support. Break will resume fall from 1.2265 to 1.1602/1703 support zone. We’d look for strong support from there to bring rebound. But break of 1.1907 resistance is needed to confirm short term bottoming. Meanwhile, sustained break of 1.1602 will argue that it’s already reversing the trend from 1.1603, and target 61.8% retracement of 1.1603 to 1.2348 at 1.1888.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0635 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rally could be seen to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516). This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1602 support holds. Reaction from 1.2555 should reveal underlying long term momentum in the pair. However sustained break of 1.1602 will argue that the rise from 1.0635 is over, and turn medium term outlook bearish again.

In the long term picture, focus remains on 1.2555 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516). Sustained break there should confirm long term bullish reversal and target 61.8% retracement at 1.3862 and above. However, rejection by 1.2555 will keep medium term outlook neutral first, and raise the prospect of down trend resumption at a later stage.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Greed and Fear in Trading

How to Use the ADX Indicator to Improve Your Trading?

A Trade or a Gamble?

What is Bull and Bear in Forex Market

What Are the Methods to Predict Forex Changes

Trading Sessions

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.