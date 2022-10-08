EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/USD rose to 0.9998 last week but reversed just ahead of parity. Immediate focus stays on 0.9734 minor support this week. Firm break there will argue that larger down trend is ready to resume through 0.9534. Next target is 100% projection of 1.0368 to 0.9534 from 0.9998 at 0.9163. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.9998 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0339 from 1.2348 at 0.8694. In any case, break of 0.9998 resistance is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish even with strong rebound.

In the long term picture, long term down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) is extending. Next target is 100% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0339 from 1.2348 at 0.8694. This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.0635 support turned resistance holds.