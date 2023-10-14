EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/USD’s recovery from 1.0447 finished at 1.0639 last week after rejection by near term falling trend line. Initial bias is mildly on the downside this week for 1.0447 support. Firm break there will resume whole fall from 1.1274 and target 1.0199 fibonacci level. On the upside, above 1.0557 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.0639 resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.1274 medium term top could still be a correction to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). But chance of a complete trend reversal is rising. In either case, current fall should target 61.8% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1274 at 1.0199 next. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.0708) holds, in case of rebound.

In the long term picture, there is no clear sign of trend reversal yet. That is, down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) might still be in progress. Rejection by 55 M EMA (now at 1.1087) will retain long term bearishness, for another fall through 0.9534 at a later stage.