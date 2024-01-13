EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD turned into range trading above 1.0876 last week. Initial bias stays neutral this week first, but further fall is in favor as long as 1.0997 minor resistance intact. Break of 1.0876 will resume the fall from 1.1138 to 1.0722 support next. Nevertheless, firm break of 1.0997 will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.1138 high instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 1.0722 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and below.

In the long term picture, a long term bottom is in place at 0.9534 on bullish convergence condition in M MACD. It’s still early to call for bullish trend reversal with the pair staying inside falling channel in the monthly chart. Nevertheless, sustained trading above 55 M EMA (now at 1.1078) and break of 1.1274 resistance will raise the chance of reversal and target 1.2348 resistance for confirmation.