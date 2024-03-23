EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD’s fall from 1.0980 continued last week and the strong break of 55 D EMA suggest that rebound from 1.0694 has completed. Initial bias stays on the downside for retesting 1.0694 first. Break there will resume the decline from 1.1138 and target 100% projection of 1.1138 to 1.0694 from 1.0980 at 1.0536. On the upside, above 1.0867 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.0941 resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 1.0694 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and possibly below.

In the long term picture, a long term bottom is in place at 0.9534 on bullish convergence condition in M MACD. It’s still early to call for bullish trend reversal with the pair staying inside falling channel in the monthly chart. Nevertheless, sustained trading above 55 M EMA (now at 1.1060) and break of 1.1274 resistance will raise the chance of reversal and target 1.2348 resistance for confirmation.