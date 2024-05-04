EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD’s rise from 1.0601 resumed last week and the strong break of 55 D EMA argues that fall from 1.1138 might have completed. Initial bias stays on the upside this week. Firm break of 100% projection of 1.0601 to 1.0752 from 1.0648 at 1.0799 will pave the way to 161.8% projection at 1.0892. For now, risk will stay on the upside as long as 1.0648 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern. Fall from 1.1138 is seen as the third leg and could have completed. Firm break of 1.1138 will argue that larger up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.1274 high. On the downside, break of 1.0601 will extend the corrective pattern instead.

In the long term picture, a long term bottom is in place at 0.9534 on bullish convergence condition in M MACD. It’s still early to call for bullish trend reversal with the pair staying inside falling channel in the monthly chart. Nevertheless, sustained trading above 55 M EMA (now at 1.1027) and break of 1.1274 resistance will raise the chance of reversal and target 1.2348 resistance for confirmation.