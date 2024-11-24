EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD’s decline from 1.1213 continued last week and accelerated to as low as 1.0330. There is no sign of bottoming yet and initial bias stays on the downside this week. Sustained trading below 1.0404 key fibonacci level will carry larger bearish implication and target next level at 161.8% projection of 1.1213 to 1.0760 from 1.0936 at 1.0203. Nevertheless, strong rebound from current level, followed by break of 1.0609 resistance, will indicate short term bottoming.

In the bigger picture, immediate focus is now on 50% retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 at 1.0404. Strong rebound from this level will keep price actions from 1.1273 (2023 high) as a medium term consolidation pattern only. However, sustained break of 1.0404 will raise the chance that whole up trend from 0.9534 has reversed. That would pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.0199 first. Firm break there will target 0.9534 low again.

In the long term picture, down trend from 1.6039 remains in force with EUR/USD staying well inside falling channel, and upside of rebound capped by 55 M EMA (now at 1.0991). Consolidation from 0.9534 could extend further and another rising leg might be seem. But as long as 1.1274 resistance holds. downside breakout would be mildly in favor.