EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD rebounded last week but lost momentum after hitting 1.1788. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. On the upside, above 1.1788 will bring retest of 1.1829. Firm break there will will resume whole rally from 1.0176, and target 1.1916 projection level. However, break of 1.1677 will turn bias to the downside, and extend the corrective pattern from 1.1829 with another falling leg.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1604 support holds.

In the long term picture, a long term bottom was in place already at 0.9534, on bullish convergence condition in M MACD. Further rise should be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 0.9534 at 1.2019. Rejection by 1.2019 will keep the price actions from 0.9534 as a corrective pattern. But sustained break of 1.2019 will suggest long term bullish trend reversal, and target 61.8% retracement at 1.3554.