EUR/USD is still bounded in range of 1.1575/1660 and intraday bias remains neutral. On the upside, firm break of 1.1660 resistance will argue that fall from 1.1848 has completed as a correction at 1.1575. Intraday bias will be back on the upside for 1.1795 resistance first. On the downside, break of 1.1575 will solidify the case that rebound from 1.1408 has completed at 1.1848, and bring deeper fall back to retest 1.1408 low.

In the bigger picture, the strong support from 38.2% retracement of 1.0176 to 1.2081 at 1.1353 suggests that the pullback from 1.2081 is more likely a corrective move. Strong support was also found in 55 W EMA (now at 1.1544). Focus is back on 1.2 key cluster resistance level. Decisive break there will carry long term bullish implications. Nevertheless, break of 1.1408 support will revive the case of medium term bearish trend reversal.