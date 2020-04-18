GBP/JPY stayed in tight range below 135.74 temporary top last week. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. Another rise cannot be ruled out. But upside should be limited by 61.8% retracement of 144.95 to 123.94 at 136.92 to complete the corrective rebound from 123.94. On the downside, break of 132.40 will turn intraday bias back to the downside.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 122.75 (2016 low) are merely a sideway consolidation pattern, which has completed at 147.96. Larger down trend from 195.86 (2015 high) as well as that from 251.09 (2007 high) are possibly resuming. Break of 122.75 should target 61.8% projection of 195.86 to 122.75 from 147.95 at 102.76 next. In any case, outlook will remain bearish as long as 147.95 resistance holds.

In the longer term picture, repeated rejection by 55 month EMA indicate long term bearishness in the cross. Down trend from 251.09 (2007 high) could be resuming. Break of 116.83 will target 61.8% projection of 195.86 to 122.75 from 147.95 at 102.76 next