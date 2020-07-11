GBP/JPY edged higher to 135.91 last week but retreated. Initial bias is neutral this week first. As long as 133.94 minor support holds, further rise is mildly in favor. On the upside, above 135.91 will extend the rebound from 131.68 towards 139.73 high. However, break of 133.94 will suggest that the rebound has completed. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for 131.68 support instead.

In the bigger picture, we’re seeing price actions from 122.75 (2016 low) as a sideway consolidation pattern. As long as 147.95 resistance holds, an eventual downside breakout remains in favor. However, firm break of 147.95 will raise the chance of long term bullish reversal. Focus will then be turned to 156.59 resistance for confirmation.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the longer term picture, repeated rejection by 55 month EMA indicate long term bearishness in the cross. Down trend from 251.09 (2007 high) should eventually resume through 122.75 to 116.83 (2011 low) and below. However, sustained break of 55 month EMA (now at 144.87) will dampen this view and could open up further rise back to 195.86 (2015 high).