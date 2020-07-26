GBP/JPY edged higher to 136.62 but retreated since then. Initial bias is neutral this week first. But further rally will remain in favor as long as 134.12 support holds. On the upside, break of 136.62 will resume the rebound from 131.68 to 139.73 high. Nevertheless, firm break of 134.12 will suggest completion of the rebound from 131.68. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for this support.

In the bigger picture, we’re seeing price actions from 122.75 (2016 low) as a sideway consolidation pattern. As long as 147.95 resistance holds, an eventual downside breakout remains in favor. However, firm break of 147.95 will raise the chance of long term bullish reversal. Focus will then be turned to 156.59 resistance for confirmation.

In the longer term picture, repeated rejection by 55 month EMA indicate long term bearishness in the cross. Down trend from 251.09 (2007 high) should eventually resume through 122.75 to 116.83 (2011 low) and below. However, sustained break of 55 month EMA (now at 144.76) will dampen this view and could open up further rise back to 195.86 (2015 high).