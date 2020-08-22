GBP/JPY stayed in consolidation below 140.20 last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. Further rally is mildly in favor as long as 137.84 support holds. Break of 140.20 will target 100% projection of 123.94 to 135.74 from 129.27 at 141.07. However, break of 137.84 will indicate short term topping, on bearish divergence condition in 4 hour MACD. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for pull back, to 55 day EMA (now at 136.60) first.

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is still seen as a rising leg of the sideway consolidation pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). As long as 147.95 resistance holds, an eventual downside breakout remains in favor. However, firm break of 147.95 will raise the chance of long term bullish reversal. Focus will then be turned to 156.59 resistance for confirmation.

In the longer term picture, repeated rejection by 55 month EMA indicate long term bearishness in the cross. Down trend from 251.09 (2007 high) should eventually resume through 122.75 to 116.83 (2011 low) and below. However, sustained break of 55 month EMA (now at 144.90) will dampen this view and could open up further rise back to 195.86 (2015 high).