GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/JPY edged higher to 142.30 last week but quickly lost moment and turned sideway. Initial bias is neutral this week first. Further rise is expected as long as 140.31 support holds. Firm break of 142.23/71 resistance zone will resume whole rise from 123.94 to 147.95 key resistance next. On the downside, though, considering bearish divergence condition in 4 hour MACD, break of 140.31 will confirm short term topping at 142.34, and rejection by 142.71. Intraday will will be turned back to the downside for 139.96 support next.

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is seen as a rising leg of the sideway consolidation pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). As long as 147.95 resistance holds, an eventual downside breakout remains in favor. However, firm break of 147.95 will raise the chance of long term bullish reversal. Focus will then be turned to 156.59 resistance for confirmation.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the longer term picture, repeated rejection by 55 month EMA indicate long term bearishness in the cross. Down trend from 251.09 (2007 high) should eventually resume through 122.75 to 116.83 (2011 low) and below. However, sustained break of 55 month EMA (now at 143.73) will dampen this view and could open up further rise back to 195.86 (2015 high).