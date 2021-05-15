GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/JPY edged higher to 154.40 last week but turned sideway since then. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. Outlook will remain bullish as long as 151.24 support holds. On the upside, above 154.40 will resume the larger up trend 156.59 key resistance, and then 61.8% projection of 133.03 to 153.39 from 149.03 at 161.61. However, break of 151.24 will suggest that deeper correction is underway, and turn bias back to the downside for 149.03 support first.

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). Next target is 156.59 resistance (2018 high). Sustained break there should confirm long term bullish trend reversal. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 195.86 (2015 high) to 122.75 at 167.93. On the downside, break of 142.71 resistance turned support is needed to be the first sign of completion of the rise from 123.94. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish even in case of deep pull back.

In the longer term picture, the strong break of 55 months EMA was an early sign of long term bullish reversal. Firm break of 156.69 resistance should now confirm the start of an up trend for 195.86 (2015 high).