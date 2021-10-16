GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/JPY’s strong rise and break of 156.05 high last week confirms resumption of up trend from 123.94. Initial bias stays on the upside this week for 61.8% projection of 136.96 to 156.05 from 148.93 at 160.72 next. On the downside, below 155.32 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). The stay above 55 week EMA affirms medium term bullishness. Current rise should now target 61.8% retracement 195.86 (2015 high) to 122.75 at 167.93 next. In any case, outlook will remain bullish as long as 148.93 structural support hold, even in case of deeper pull back.

In the longer term picture, GBP/JPY could have set up a long term up trend already with break of 156.69 resistance, and the stay above 55 month EMA. Current rise from 122.75 would target a test on 195.86 (2015 high) next.