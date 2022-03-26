GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/JPY’s strong break of 158.19 resistance last week confirmed resumption of larger up trend. Initial bias stays on the upside this week. Next target is 61.8% projection of 136.96 to 158.19 from 150.95 at 164.07. On the downside, however, break of 159.01 minor support will tun intraday bias neutral, and bring consolidations first, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress, and notable support from 55 week EMA affirms medium term bullishness. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 195.86 (2015 high) to 122.75 (2016 low) at 167.93. Sustained break there will be a long term bullish signal. This will now remain the favored case as long as 150.95 support holds.

In the longer term picture, as long as 55 month EMA (now at 147.73) holds, we’d still favor more rally to 61.8% retracement of 195.86 to 122.75 at 167.93. Sustained break there will pave the way to 195.86 (2015 high).