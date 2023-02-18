GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

GBP/JPY failed to sustain above 161.80 resistance despite rally attempt. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the upside, decisive break of 161.80 will argue that whole correction from 172.11 has completed at 55.33. Further rally should be seen back to 169.26/172.11 resistance zone. On the downside, break of 155.33 low will resume the fall from 172.11 to 153.70 fibonacci level next.

In the bigger picture, as long as 163.02 support turned resistance holds, decline from 172.11 medium term top is expected to continue to 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 172.11 at 153.70. Sustained break there will raise the change of trend reversal and target 61.8% retracement at 142.34. Nevertheless, break of 163.02 support turned resistance will argue that the decline has completed, and retain medium term bullishness.

In the longer term picture, as long as 55 month EMA (now at 152.70) holds, rise from 122.75 could still extend higher at a later stage.