GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

GBP/JPY’s rise from 155.33 extended higher last week but formed a temporary top at 167.95 and retreated. Initial bias remains neutral this week first, and further rise is in favor as long as 165.38 support holds. On the upside, break of 167.95 will resume the rebound from 155.33 to 169.26 resistance. However, firm break of 165.38 will argue that the corrective pattern from 172.11 is starting another falling leg. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for 162.75 support and below.

In the bigger picture, as long as 38.2% retracement of 123.94 (2020 low) to 172.11 (2022 high) at 153.70 holds, medium term bullishness is retained. That is, larger up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Break of 172.11 high to resume such up trend is expected at a later stage.

In the longer term picture, as long as 55 M EMA (now at 153.64) holds, rise from 122.75 (2016 low) could still extend higher at a later stage to 195.86 (2015 high).