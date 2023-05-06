GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/JPY’s fall from from 172.30 was contained slightly above 167.95 resistance turned support last week, then it recovered. Initial bias remains neutral this week and further rally is in favor. On the upside, break of 172.30 will resume larger up trend to 100% projection of 148.93 to 172.11 from 155.33 at 178.51. Nevertheless, firm break of 167.95 should confirm short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside for deeper pull back to 165.40 support instead.

In the bigger picture, based on current momentum, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is likely ready to resume. Next target is 161.8% projection of 122.75 (2016 low) to 156.59 (2018 high) from 123.94 at 178.69. This will now remain the favored case as long as 165.40 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the longer term picture, as long as 55 M EMA (now at 154.40) holds, rise from 122.75 (2016 low) could still extend higher at a later stage to 195.86 (2015 high).