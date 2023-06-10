GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/JPY’s up trend continued last week and hit as high as 175.52. Initial bias remains on the upside for this week for 100% projection of 148.93 to 172.11 from 155.33 at 178.51 next. Strong resistance could be seen from there to bring pull back, at least on first attempt. But break of 172.64 support is needed to indicate short term topping. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is extending. Next target will be 161.8% projection of 122.75 (2016 low) to 156.59 (2018 high) from 123.94 at 178.69. For now, medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 167.82 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the longer term picture, as long as 55 M EMA (now at 155.22) holds, rise from 122.75 (2016 low) could still extend higher to 195.86 (2015 high).