GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

GBP/JPY surged to as high as 182.02 last week as up trend continued. Initial bias remains on the upside this week. Next target is 138.2% projection of 148.93 to 172.11 from 155.33 at 187.36. On the downside, below 178.80 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is extending. Next target is 195.86 (2015 high). For now, medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 172.11 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pull back.

In the longer term picture, rise from 122.75 (2016 low) in still in progress to retest 195.86 (2015 high). Based on current momentum, break of 195.86 is in favor. But strong resistance could still be seen from 61.8% retracement of 251.09 (2007 high) to 116.83 (2011 low) at 199.80 to limit upside on first attempt.