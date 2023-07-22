GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/JPY stayed in range below 183.99 last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias is neutral this week first. On the downside, break of 179.45 will resume the correction from 183.90 to 55 D EMA (now at 177.57). On the upside, firm break of 183.99 high will resume larger up trend to 187.36 projection level.

In the bigger picture, as long as 172.11 resistance turned support holds, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is expected to continue. On resumption, next target is 138.2% projection of 148.93 to 172.11 from 155.33 at 187.36, and then 195.86 (2015 high). Nevertheless, firm break of 172.11 will argue that larger correction is already underway.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the longer term picture, rise from 122.75 (2016 low) in still in progress to retest 195.86 (2015 high). Based on current momentum, break of 195.86 is in favor. But strong resistance could still be seen from 61.8% retracement of 251.09 (2007 high) to 116.83 (2011 low) at 199.80 to limit upside on first attempt.