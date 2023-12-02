GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

Sat, Dec 02, 2023 @ 16:45 GMT
GBP/JPY retreated after edging higher to 188.26 last week. Initial bias stays neutral this week for consolidations first. But near term outlook will remain bullish as long as 184.44 support holds. Break of 188.63 will resume larger up trend.

In the bigger picture, as long as 184.44 support holds, larger up trend from 123.94 (202 low) should still be in progress, next target is 195.86 (2015 high). However, firm break of 184.44 will now argue that a medium term top is formed, possibly in bearish divergence condition in D MACD, and bring deeper fall back to 178.02 support.

In the longer term picture, rise from 122.75 (2016 low) in still in progress but started losing upside momentum as seen in W MACD. Further rise will remain in favor, though, as long as 178.02 support holds, to retest 195.86 (2015 high).

